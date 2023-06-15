Never Miss a Chance to Do the Most Good

Please enter your name, email and zip code below to sign up!

Please enter your first name
Please enter your last name
Please enter a valid email address
Please enter a valid zip code

Never Miss a Chance to Do the Most Good

Please enter your name, email and zip code below to sign up!

Please enter your first name
Please enter your last name
Please enter a valid email address
Please enter a valid zip code

Never Miss a Chance to Do the Most Good

Please enter your name, email and zip code below to sign up!

Please enter your first name
Please enter your last name
Please enter a valid email address
Please enter a valid zip code

Never Miss a Chance to Do the Most Good

Please enter your name, email and zip code below to sign up!

Please enter your first name
Please enter your last name
Please enter a valid email address
Please enter a valid zip code
Your Help is Needed<br> Bring Hope to East Tennessee Flood Survivors Image

Your Help is Needed
Bring Hope to East Tennessee Flood Survivors

DONATE TODAY
Image Image

 

Our Areas of Focus

The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever and however we can.

 

Our Mission

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Our message is based on the Bible, our ministry is motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

 

 

 

Real People
Real Stories

Watch stories of second chances through
the lens of our most resilient neighbors. 

Watch Stories of Hope

 

 

 


 

Support Our Mission

As millions of Americans face hunger, poverty, eviction, and homelessness, your gift provides the essential gifts of food, shelter, and hope.
Donate Now



We Bring Hope to Kentucky and Tennessee

Need Help?

Contact Us